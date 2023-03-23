Zhang Financial LLC Buys 7,156 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,616 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in UBS Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at about $784,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 67,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.179 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

