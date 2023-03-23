Zhang Financial LLC Buys New Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 982 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,546 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the third quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $200.58 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $291.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.50 and a 200-day moving average of $235.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Stories

