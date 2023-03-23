Zhang Financial LLC Buys New Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 16.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of State Street by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 2.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 4.2% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 1.4% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT opened at $73.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.34 and a 200 day moving average of $77.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on State Street from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.68.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

