Zhang Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,227 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 35,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.74.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $99.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.65. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

