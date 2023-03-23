Zhang Financial LLC Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $166.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $178.75. The stock has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.67.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.