Zhang Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,534 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Express by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $162.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $194.00.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

