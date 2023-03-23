Zhang Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $134.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $171.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.54.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.