Zhang Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 688,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 49,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.55.

KO stock opened at $60.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average of $60.37. The firm has a market cap of $259.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

