Zhang Financial LLC Has $242,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,930 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.48.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel stock opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $116.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Read More

