Zhang Financial LLC Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,786,000 after buying an additional 4,564,851 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,359 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,182 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,809,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,374 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.91.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

