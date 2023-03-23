Zhang Financial LLC Has $380,000 Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 327,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,131,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 264,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 216,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,600,000 after purchasing an additional 57,416 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $137.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.56. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $121.30 and a 12-month high of $162.74.

