Zhang Financial LLC Has $397,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% in the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $183.44 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $186.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.08.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

