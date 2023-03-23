Zhang Financial LLC Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 51,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 4,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $740.92.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $648.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $708.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $680.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $788.65. The company has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

