Zhang Financial LLC Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,166,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $74.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $147.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

