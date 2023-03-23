Zhang Financial LLC Invests $244,000 in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $73.75 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.34 and a 200-day moving average of $77.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.68.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

