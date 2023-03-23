Zhang Financial LLC Invests $380,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $211.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $285.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.07.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

