Zhang Financial LLC Invests $626,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,657 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,287,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,311 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,076,271,000 after acquiring an additional 322,352 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $520,230,000 after acquiring an additional 434,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $87.90 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.72. The company has a market cap of $237.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

