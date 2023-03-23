Zhang Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $34.79 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on USB shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.68.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

