Zhang Financial LLC Lowers Stake in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM)

Zhang Financial LLC cut its stake in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKEM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $716,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 26,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $53.57 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $65.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.55.

The BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BKEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is a passively managed fund with emerging market exposure to broad large-cap stocks, selected and weighted by market cap. BKEM was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

