Zhang Financial LLC Makes New $626,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,657 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 12,276 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 906 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 139,665 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $87.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

