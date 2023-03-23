Zhang Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 9,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 179,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 7,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EMR opened at $83.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.67. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

