Zhang Financial LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,291 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

Boeing Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of BA opened at $196.16 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

