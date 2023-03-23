Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 214 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000.

NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $125.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.08. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $104.62 and a 52-week high of $152.92.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

