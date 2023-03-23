Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 6,691 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,743,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,357 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after buying an additional 408,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,030 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,119,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,685,000 after acquiring an additional 756,451 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,532,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after acquiring an additional 128,322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

