Zhang Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,399 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5,699.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,055 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,591,000 after buying an additional 1,112,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,416,000 after buying an additional 674,456 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $126.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

