Zhang Financial LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 104,286 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $870,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,222 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 726,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $106,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.05.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $264.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.51. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The firm has a market cap of $653.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.11, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

