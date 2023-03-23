Zhang Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,039 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 65.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 107.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 82.7% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 695.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.34.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

