Zhang Financial LLC Sells 233 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Zhang Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth $40,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Southern during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

SO stock opened at $66.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.