Zhang Financial LLC Sells 241 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 7.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 4.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 9.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII opened at $106.92 on Thursday. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $123.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

