Zhang Financial LLC Sells 3,078 Shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM)

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its position in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKEM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 26,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKEM opened at $53.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.29. BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $65.14.

The BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BKEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is a passively managed fund with emerging market exposure to broad large-cap stocks, selected and weighted by market cap. BKEM was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

