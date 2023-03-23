Zhang Financial LLC Sells 316 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Zhang Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,227 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,962,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after buying an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,839,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $99.12 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The company has a market cap of $113.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.65.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.74.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

