Zhang Financial LLC Sells 475 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Blackstone by 133.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,532,616 shares of company stock worth $1,726,902,967 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $83.98 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $132.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.12 and its 200 day moving average is $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. CICC Research began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

