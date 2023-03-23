Zhang Financial LLC Sells 7,039 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,039 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 695.8% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.34.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $17.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.