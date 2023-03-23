Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Zoetis by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $161.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.40. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $201.32. The company has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

