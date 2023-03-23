Zotefoams plc (ZTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.18. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Zotefoams Stock Up 1.0 %

LON:ZTF opened at GBX 353.56 ($4.34) on Thursday. Zotefoams has a 1 year low of GBX 233 ($2.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 410 ($5.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04. The stock has a market cap of £171.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,916.67, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 360.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 321.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zotefoams

In other Zotefoams news, insider Lynn Drummond bought 6,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 337 ($4.14) per share, with a total value of £22,373.43 ($27,475.66). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,576. Company insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

