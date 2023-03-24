1,110 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Guardian Financial Partners LLC

Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $195.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $233.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.84.
About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
