11,980 Shares in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDP. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PDP stock opened at $72.76 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $66.22 and a 52 week high of $83.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.34.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

