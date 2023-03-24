12,250 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Acquired by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $31.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

