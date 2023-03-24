1,363 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $179.51 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $219.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.02.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
