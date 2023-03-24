18,311 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,311 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,324 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 23,414 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 40,195 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.99. The company has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading

