2,260 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Acquired by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,033,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17,983.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 405,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 403,379 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,219,000 after purchasing an additional 317,646 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 81.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,903,000 after buying an additional 306,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,299,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,968,000 after buying an additional 302,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $90.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.15. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $76.60 and a 52 week high of $112.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

