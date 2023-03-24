2,544 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Purchased by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,544 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. State Street Corp raised its stake in Devon Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,180 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $160,242,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Devon Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Devon Energy Price Performance

In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.77%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

