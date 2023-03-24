25,472 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $31.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.69. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

