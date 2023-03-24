3,039 Shares in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Acquired by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $715,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDVV opened at $36.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.35. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $42.28.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

