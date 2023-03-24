3,549 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Purchased by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $84.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.90. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $90.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.77.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

