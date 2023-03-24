3,998 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 185,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 49,377 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 252,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,676,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.18. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $64.06.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

