4,475 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Acquired by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $32.14 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAL. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

