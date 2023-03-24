4,542 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Purchased by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 69.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UL. StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

UL stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.41. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $52.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.