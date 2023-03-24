4,567 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Bought by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 681.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,786 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $29,548,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 45.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,894,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,296,000 after acquiring an additional 593,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 971,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,704,000 after acquiring an additional 548,645 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,128,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,565,000 after acquiring an additional 513,625 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Citigroup upgraded DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upgraded DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $46.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.80.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.07 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 72.44%.

DT Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.