475 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Argus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $391.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $116.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $414.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.75.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

